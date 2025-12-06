2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw!: Club & Country
Published on December 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from December 5, 2025
- Paint It Pink: Rep Rosa at Saturday's MLS Cup - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Announces Marc Dos Santos as Head Coach - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up to Launch 2026 FIFA World Cup Summer Soccer Celebration Watch Party Series in Mission Beach - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Technical Director John Hackworth to Depart for U.S. Naval Academy - St. Louis City SC
- FIFA World Cup 2026™ Momentum Builds for LA Galaxy, Official Hospitality Packages on Sale Now - LA Galaxy
- Head Coach Mascherano, Players Preview Historic MLS Cup for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Latin Superstar Lunay and Grammy Award-Winning Fousheé to Perform Ahead of 2025 MLS Cup Presented by Audi - MLS
