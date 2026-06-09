2026 Assistant Coach of the Year: Corey Chamblin
Published on June 9, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video
Week after week, his defense set the tone.
Corey Chamblin's impact was impossible to ignore. Congratulations on being named the 2026 Assistant Coach of the Year!
#ufl #football #uflawards
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