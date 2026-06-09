2026 Assistant Coach of the Year: Corey Chamblin

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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Week after week, his defense set the tone.

Corey Chamblin's impact was impossible to ignore. Congratulations on being named the 2026 Assistant Coach of the Year!

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United Football League Stories from June 9, 2026

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