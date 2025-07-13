2025 Top Touchdowns from the Michigan Panthers: United Football League

July 13, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers YouTube Video







Watch the top touchdowns from the Michigan Panthers' 2025 season - a highlight reel that powered their run to the Championship Game. #UFL #MichiganPanthers #Touchdowns #ChampionshipRun #BestOf2025







United Football League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.