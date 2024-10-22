2025 Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Spring Training Schedule Set

October 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - Major League Baseball (MLB) will be returning to Jupiter and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in February of 2025. Earlier this month, MLB announced the 2025 Spring Training schedules for both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group packages go on sale on Tuesday, October 22nd and individual game tickets go on sale November 19th.

The Miami Marlins will kick-off the action at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on February 22nd. The Cardinals will make their home debut the following day, on February 23rd, against the Houston Astros. There will be 30 Grapefruit League games played at the complex this February and March, with both clubs hosting 15 games.

The Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and Toronto Blue Jays will be making the much anticipated cross-state trip to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium this upcoming Spring Training season.

The schedule features two evening games, one on March 7th between the Cardinals and Astros at 6:05pm. The Marlins host the Mets at 6:40pm., the following night on March 8th.

The Marlins host the Red Sox game on March 14th at 4:10 pm. This Late afternoon start follows the second annual Spring Breakout game between the top prospects of the Cardinals and Marlins organization, with a first pitch at 1:10 pm.

The Houston Astros, New York Mets, and Washington Nationals will also return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium this year. The Treasure Coast Spring Training teams will all visit Jupiter a total of six times, three against the Marlins and three against the Cardinals. In addition, the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium neighbors from St. Louis and Miami will face each other a total of seven times this season.

The full Spring Training schedule at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium can be found below or at www.RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

- Feb. 22nd at 1:10pm- St. Louis Cardinals @ Miami Marlins

- Feb. 23rd at 1:05pm- Houston Astros @ St. Louis Cardinals

- Feb. 24th at 1:05pm- New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals

- Feb. 25th at 1:10pm- Washington Nationals @ Miami Marlins

- Feb. 26th at 1:10pm- New York Mets @ Miami Marlins

- Feb. 27th at 1:05pm- Miami Marlins @ St. Louis Cardinals

- Feb. 28th at 1:10pm- Atlanta Braves @ Miami Marlins

- March 1st at 1:05pm- Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals

- March 2nd at 1:10pm- St. Louis Cardinals @ Miami Marlins

- March 3rd at 1:10pm- Houston Astros @ Miami Marlins

- March 4th at 1:05pm- New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals

- March 5th at 1:10pm- Washington Nationals @ Miami Marlins

- March 6th at 1:05pm- Washinton Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals

- March 7th at 6:05pm- Houston Astros @ St. Louis Cardinals

- March 8th at 6:40pm- New York Mets @ Miami Marlins

- March 9th at 1:05pm- New York Yankees @ St. Louis Cardinals

- March 10th at 1:10pm- Washington Nationals @ Miami Marlins

- March 11th at 1:05pm- Miami Marlins @ St. Louis Cardinals

- March 12th at 1:05pm- New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals

- March 13th at 1:10pm- Houston Astros @ Miami Marlins

- March 14th at TBA- Spring Breakout: St. Louis Cardinals @ Miami Marlins

- March 14th at 4:10pm- Boston Red Sox @ Miami Marlins

- March 15th at 1:05pm- Toronto Blue Jays @ St. Louis Cardinals

- March 16th at 1:10pm- St. Louis Cardinals @ Miami Marlins

- March 17th at 1:10pm- New York Mets @ Miami Marlins

- March 18th at 1:05pm- Miami Marlins @ St. Louis Cardinals

- March 19th at 1:05pm- Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals

- March 20th at 1:10pm- Houston Astros @ Miami Marlins

- March 21st at 1:05pm- Houston Astros @ St. Louis Cardinals

- March 22nd at 1:10pm- St. Louis Cardinals @ Miami Marlins

- March 23rd at 1:05pm- Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals

*Schedule is subject to change

About Jupiter Stadium, LTD: Opening in 1998, the 110-acre complex/stadium is specially designed to house two Major League and two Minor League Baseball Teams. The stadium is home to the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals for Spring Training. The Florida State League's Jupiter Hammerheads (Class A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins) and Palm Beach Cardinals (Class A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) make their home at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium from April through September. This year-round facility can accommodate the smallest birthday party to the largest corporate outing, while never forgetting that each and every fan is our most important product.

