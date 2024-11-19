2025 Promotions: Fireworks Dates Debut

November 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Already one of the top pyrotechnic displays in all Minor League Baseball, Canadians postgame fireworks at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium will light up the Vancouver night on nine different dates next season. That's three more than in 2024 and the most since the High-A era began in 2021.

With one show planned for each of the first three months of the campaign, July will feature three blastoffs. There are two on the docket for August and one to wrap the year in September.

"We take great pride in our postgame fireworks shows as part of our fan experience at the ballpark," C's Vice President of Sales & Marketing Walter Cosman said. "With nine shows set for the upcoming season, we're looking forward to having a blast at The Nat next year."

The nine fireworks nights are:

Tuesday, April 15th (Opening Night)

Tuesday, May 27th

Thursday, June 26th

Thursday, July 3rd

Saturday, July 19th

Saturday, July 26th

Saturday, August 9th

Saturday, August 23rd

Saturday, September 6th

Single-game tickets will not be released until the new year, but reserving season tickets, NatPacks, Starting 9 Packs or another ticket package will guarantee Canadians fans an opportunity to select their preferred dates during Redemption Week in February before tickets are made available to the general public.

For season tickets, ticket packages and all other information relating to the 2025 season, call 604-872-5232, email [email protected] or stop by the ballpark Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

