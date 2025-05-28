Sports stats



CFL Canadian Football League

2025 New Era X CFL Collection Unveiled

May 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


The 2025 New Era x CFL Collection is here From the sidelines to the streets - which piece are you copping? Drop your pick in the comments below!

#shorts #trending #fashion #sportswear #footballfashion #NewEra #CFL #NewEraXCFL #2025Drop #GameDayStyle

Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from May 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central