2025 IFL National Championship Recap
Published on September 7, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Green Bay Blizzard YouTube Video
THE FINAL CHAPTER
The 2025 IFL National Championship - every hit, every play, every moment that made history. Watch the full story unfold.
Indoor Football League Stories from September 7, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Blizzard Stories
- Championship Preview: Vegas Knight Hawks vs Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Take 71-64 Victory Over Steamwheelers in Eastern Conference Championship
- Eastern Conference Championship Preview: Green Bay Blizzard at Quad City Steamwheelers
- Blizzard Advance to the 2025 Eastern Conference Championship
- Playoff Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs Green Bay Blizzard: August 3