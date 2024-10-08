2025 Home Game Times Announced

October 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The official game times for the San Antonio Missions 2025 season have been announced. The Missions will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles for opening night at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 4th.

San Antonio will play most of their home games at 7:05 p.m. Sunday games in April and May will be played at 1:05 p.m. Sunday games from June through September will be played at 6:05 p.m.

Exceptions to the standard game times are Tuesday, May 6th, Wednesday, May 7th and Thursday, July 3rd. The game on May 6th will be played at 6:05 p.m. when the Missions host the Frisco RoughRiders. The May 7th ballgame will be played at 11:05 a.m. July 3rd will be played at 6:05 p.m. when the Missions host the Corpus Christi Hooks.

All game dates and game times are subject to change. A digital version of the 2025 schedule with game times can be found at samissions.com. The 2025 promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

