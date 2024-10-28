2025 Game Times Announced

October 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have announced the estimated start times for all 66 home games for the 2025 season.

Typical Tuesday through Saturday games will have a 7pm first pitch while Sundays will have a 2pm start.

Sunday, May 25th will have a 6:30pm first pitch as the Crawdads host a post-game firework show in honor of Memorial Day the following day. The first Saturday in June and the last Saturday in July are tentatively scheduled as concert days and will have a 5pm start to accommodate for the post-game shows.

The schedule includes a trio of 11am education and senior days on Wednesday, April 9th, Thursday, April 24th, and Wednesday May 14th. The date before all three of the education games will be a 6pm start. Wednesday, June 18th will be a 12:05pm start as the Crawdads welcome local summer camps out to the ballpark.

A printable schedule with times can be found here. Game dates and times are subject to change.

Full and half season memberships are currently on sale as well as ticket books.

More ticketing information and the promotional schedule will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, contact Ashley Salinas at (828) 322-3000 or at asalinas@hickorycrawdads.com.

