2025 CoServ Teacher of the Month Nominations Now Open

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders have opened nominations for their 2025 CoServ Teacher of the Month program. School staff, parents and community members in the Metroplex can nominate deserving educators who stand out for their excellence in the classroom, school and community.

To nominate a teacher, please click here to fill out the form.

During the 2025 season, the RoughRiders will host the winning educators at a ballgame each month with full VIP treatment - including complimentary parking and tickets for the teacher's family. Each teacher will be honored on the field with a $250 check to the teacher and a $250 check to the School District's Education Foundation.

In 2024, the RoughRiders donated $2,500 through the program, honoring five teachers and schools:

- Kim Bankowski, Sam Houston Elementary

- Natalie Edwards, Billie Stevenson Elementary

- Laura Fix, Carroll Elementary

- Tim Kans, Scott Johnson Middle School

- Kim Swanson, Lois Linsey Elementary

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

