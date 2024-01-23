2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Theme Night Ticket Packages Available

January 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fans had a lot of interest for special ticket packages in 2023. Our ticket and promotions department have worked on bringing back some favorite ticket packages from the past and developed some new ones for this year.

Order a special ticket package and you will receive a ticket to that game and any of the extras that are included in the package. Call the Timber Rattlers Box Office at (920) 733-4152, stop by Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium during regular business hours, or click on the links provided to order. Hurry! Some of these offers were very popular when they were announced, and tickets are limited. All packages include a box seat unless otherwise indicated. Tax is already included in the package price.

Princess Day with Pre-Game Tea Party (Saturday, April 6): It's Opening Weekend at the ballpark and Princess Day is a chance to bring your princess to meet other invited royalty. There is a pre-game tea party with food and drinks and a VIP meet-and-greet with storybook princesses in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club from 10:15 to 11:30am. Access to the tea party and a ticket to the game against the Peoria Chiefs are $33/person.

Cocomelon Day (Sunday, April 7): The popular characters from Cocomelon return to the Fox Cities. This ticket package is $40 and includes the following: Photo opportunity with JJ and Cody, a Brown Bag Voucher with a lunch of (hot dog, chips, and soda), and a box seat ticket. Fans with this ticket package may select the specific time slot for their photo opportunity. Photo opportunities begin at 11:45 am in the Fox Club.

Pack-A-Day Podcast Day with Pre-Game Q & A Session (Friday, April 19): Get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft! Have your Packers questions answered by Andy Herman, host of Pack-A-Day Podcast in the Fox Club prior to the game. Receive a box seat and admission to the Q & A session for $10.

Bluey Day: (Saturday, May 4): Bluey is making a visit to a Timber Rattlers game! This ticket package is $45 and includes the following: Photo opportunity with Bluey and Bingo, a Brown Bag Voucher with a lunch of (hot dog, chips, and soda), and a box seat ticket. Fans with this ticket package may select the specific time slot for their photo opportunity.

Princess Night with Pre-Game Tea Party (Saturday, June 1): If your princess had royal duties and had to miss Princess Day in April, this is your second chance to meet a group of Royal guests in the Fox Club before the game. A box seat ticket, access to a pre-game tea party with food and drinks from 3:45 to 5:00pm, and a VIP meet-and-greet with storybook princesses for $33.

Pickleball Night with Paddle presented by Focus (Tuesday, June 4): The game that is sweeping the nation is getting its own night at the stadium. Receive a box seat ticket to the game and a special Timber Rattlers-themed Pickleball Paddle for $30 courtesy of Focus.

Dinosaur Night with Jersey (Friday, June 7): We have something new for you as part of this prehistoric party! You will receive a Dinosaur-themed Timber Rattlers jersey and a box seat ticket with the purchase of a package for this night at $45.

Wrestling Night (Saturday, June 8): Our friends from ACW have a great card of matches scheduled at Brews on Third before the game. Plus, we are working on another great guest for a Q & A session with the fans. Receive early admission to the stadium for wrestling matches, a box seat ticket to the game, and admission to the Q & A session with a purchase of this package. But wait...there's MORE! You will be guaranteed the Tyler Black Wrestling Buddy giveaway from Children's Wisconsin for that evening, too. All for just $45.

Pride Night with T-Shirt (Tuesday, June 25): Baseball is for everyone. Receive a Pride-themed Timber Rattlers T-Shirt and a box seat ticket to the game for $35.

Udder Tuggers Night with Button-Up Shirt (Thursday, June 27): The Udder Tuggers have been around for a few seasons, and you thought we couldn't come up with something new, right? How about this? A ticket package for the opening night of Udder Tuggers Weekend this year will include a box seat ticket to the game and an Udder Tuggers-themed button-up shirt for $45. Think a Hawaiian shirt with Udder Tuggers instead of palm trees.

Margaritaville Night with Hawaiian Shirt (Saturday, July 6): Speaking of Hawaiian shirts, Margaritaville Night will change your attitude without changing your latitude. Select seats on the home run porch for this game to receive a new Timber Rattlers Hawaiian shirt, a ticket to the game, access to a special dinner menu with food and two drinks included, and more for $49.99.

Friends Night with Coffee Mug (Thursday, July 11): No one told you life was gonna be this way? Well, we'll be there for you at our first Friends Night at the ballpark with this special ticket package that includes a Friends-themed coffee mug, a photo opportunity on the Friends couch, and a box ticket to the game for $36.

Girls Night Out (Tuesday, July 30): Oh, what a night! Girls Night Out is a Timber Rattlers tradition and we are including a box seat ticket to the game, a Rattlers-themed crossbody bag, a glass for sampling, two drink vouchers, access to vendors before the game, and entry into the Diamond Dig drawing for $39.

Shantymen Night with Jersey (Saturday, August 3): The Shantymen are back for their second season. You will receive a Shantymen Jersey and a box seat ticket to the game on the first night of Shantymen Weekend for $45.

Soccer/Fútbol Night with Jersey (Tuesday, August 13): The beautiful game....you know...the other beautiful game is celebrated on this night. Supporters will receive a Timber Rattlers-themed Soccer jersey and a ticket to the game for $45.

Yellowstone Night with Hat (Thursday, August 15): A little part of the Dutton Ranch is coming to the Fox Cities. If you purchase this ticket package, you will receive a Timber Rattlers/Yellowstone baseball cap and a box seat ticket to the game for $35.

Yooper Night with T-shirt (Saturday, August 17): This year's annual celebration of all things Upper Peninsula includes a Yooper-inspired Timber Rattlers Raglan t-shirt and a box seat ticket to the game for $35.

Bratoberfest Weekend (Thursday, August 29 through Saturday, August 31): We extended Bratoberfest to three consecutive days this year. We also have a ticket package for you to take advantage of for any of those games. Pick from the games on August 29, 30, and 31, purchase a Bratoberfest package, and you will receive a box seat ticket for that game, a Timber Rattlers Beer Bat, and one free fill-up of that Beer Bat in Brews on Third for $37.

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins with a game against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, April 5. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 23, 2024

2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Theme Night Ticket Packages Available - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.