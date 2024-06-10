2024 UFL MVP: Stallions QB Adrian Martinez Season Highlights: United Football League

June 10, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video







Check out the full season highlights from Birmingham Stallions QB Adrian Martinez during the 2024 UFL season.

