Join Us this Sunday for the USFL Championship Game

June 5, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







The Birmingham Stallions take on the Michigan Panthers this Sunday at 2 PM at Protective Stadium in the USFL Championship game. And, we need to "Pack Protective" and cheer our Stallions on to their next victory.

What to Expect at the Game

FREE on-field opportunity for kids during pregame

Fan Zone fun including a balloon artist, face painting & interactive games

Giveaways from Piggly Wiggly, Mayfield & Fresh Express

Pregame performance by The Freestyle All-Stars drumline

Halftime entertainment featuring Tracy's Sensational Seniors line dance team

And, of course a fantastic battle on the field between the Stallions and Panthers!

How can we get tickets?

There is a special No Fees Ticket Offer available Friday, June 6 at 10 AM through Sunday, June 8 at 10 AM - Tickets start at just $10

Visit theufl.com.

Join us post-game for the USFL Championship trophy presentation. Fans can stay and watch the Champions lift the trophy. The winning team will move on to the UFL Championship game on Saturday, June 14th in St Louis, Mo.







