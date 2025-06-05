Inside the UFL

by Fran Stuchbury

June 5, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)







The United Football League season enters the playoffs with the USFL and XFL Conference Championship games this Sunday.

Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers and the St. Louis Battlehawks made it to the UFL post-season last year as well. In the XFL Conference the D.C. Defenders made it this season, improving from 4-6 in 2024 to 6-4 this season, in place of the San Antonio Brahmas who dropped from 7-3 to 1-9.

USFL Conference Championship - 6-4 Michigan Panthers at 7-3 Birmingham Stallions - 3 pm est. ABC

This is a rematch of last season's USFL Conference Championship in which the Stallions defeated the Panthers 31-18.

Birmingham has beaten the Panthers five straight times in UFL games, including a 21-12 week two road win and a week nine 26-22 home victory this season.

Questions surround the health of Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins who hasn't played since week seven. He has a right ankle injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday. If Perkins is good to go, he could have some rust.

Perkins has been effective, passing for 1,342 yards, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. Despite missing several games, he finished third on the team in rushing yards and added five touchdowns on the ground.

If Perkins can't play Danny Etling will be the starter. He has thrown for 590 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receivers Siaosi Mariner and Malik Turner have a combined 71 receptions.

The Panthers are second in the UFL with with 127.8 rushing yards per game. Nate McCrary and Toa Taua have combined for 736 yards, but keep an eye on Matthew Colburn who missed most of the season with injuries. He had an impressive 23-yard rushing touchdown in last week's loss.

The Panthers defense has given up 17.7 points per game, fifth in the league. They totaled 18 sacks and six interceptions. They will miss linebacker Frank Ginda who suffered a peck injury in week seven and will miss the remainder of the season.

As for the Birmingham Stallions, they suffered several injuries at the quarterback position but are in good hands with J'Mar Smith who came out of retirement during the regular season after Alex McGough and Matt Corral suffered injuries. He took the starting reins after Case Cookus went down.

Ricky Person and C.J. Marable have combined for 532 rushing yards with Person adding five touchdowns.

The Stallions top wide receiver is Deon Cain who has caught 29 passes for 514 yards and six scores.

Meanwhile, the Birmingham defense has given up an average of 13.5 points per game, making them the stingiest unit in the league.

Defensive end Bradlee Anae leads the team with four of their 21 sacks. The Stallions also have intercepted seven passes with linebacker Tae Crowder and safety A.J. Thomas having two apiece.

Weather could have some impact on this game with a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms.

XFL Conference Championship - 6-4 D.C Defenders at 8-2 St. Louis Battlehawks - 6 pm est. FOX

These teams split during the regular season. The Defenders won at St Louis in week three, 27-15. St. Louis returned the favor at D.C. last week, 13-8, in a game that had no impact on the playoff picture.

A big reason the Defenders made it to the playoffs was the improved play of quarterback Jordan Ta'amu who passed for 2,153 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions, while adding 178 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.

D.C.'s leading rusher is Deon Jackson with 417 yards and four TDs. Abram Smith contributed 285 rushing yards to the offense.

Chris Rowland was Jordan Ta'amu's favorite target, catching 42 passes for 522 yards and three touchdowns. Seven of wide receiver Cornell Powell's 29 catches went for scores.

The Defenders defense has given up 20.4 points per game, second-worst in the league. The team collected 22 sacks, half from defensive ends Derick Roberson and Andre Mintze who had 5.5 each.

The Defenders picked off seven passes with cornerback Deandre Baker grabbing two of them.

The St. Louis Battlehawks are the hottest team in the league, heading into the post-season on a six-game winning streak since Max Duggan became the starting quarterback. He took over after Manny Wilkins suffered a season-ending ACL injury in week four.

Duggan has 696 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, plus 299 rushing yards and five scores. The best wide receiver for the Battlehawks has been Hakeem Butler with 300 yards and four touchdowns.

The Battlehawks make their living on the ground. They led the league with 144 rushing yards per game. Jacob Saylors had 499 yards, and Jarveon Howard added 310.

The St. Louis defense has 23 total sacks with linebacker Pita Taumoepenu leading the team with 7.5, and linebacker Chris Garrett adding four.

They netted nine interceptions as a team with cornerback Chris Payton-Jones and Kameron Kelly collecting two each.

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 10

Every Touchdown of Week 10

EXTRA POINTS

Friday's St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C Defenders on FOX drew 670,000 viewers. Saturday's Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers game on ESPN totaled 324,000 viewers. Sunday's Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas broadcast on ABC saw 741,000 viewers, and the Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats contest on FOX completed the weekend with 625,000 viewers.

Attendance at Friday's San Antonio at D.C. game was 12,594. Saturday's Houston at Michigan matchup drew 16,014. Sunday's Arlington at San Antonio game attracted 10,863, and Birmingham at Memphis drew 4,573.

Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez, Birmingham Stallions linebacker Tae Crowder, and Houston Roughnecks cornerback Keenan Isaac were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week ten of the UFL season.

Teams went six-of-ten on one-point conversion attempts from the two-yard line, two-of-four on two-point conversions from the five-yard line, while no three-point conversions from the 10-yard line were attempted.

The Houston Roughnecks showed the most improvement in 2025. After going 1-9 last season, they went 5-5 this season.

Road teams went 4-0 last week.







