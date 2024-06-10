Birmingham Stallions Quarterback Adrian Martinez Named UFL Most Valuable Player

June 10, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced Birmingham Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez as the 2024 UFL Most Valuable Player.

Martinez led the league in rushing with 528 yards through the regular season. He was No. 3 in passing with 1,749 yards and tied for second in passing touchdowns with 15. He was also No. 2 in the UFL in total offense with 2,277 yards. Martinez was responsible for 18 touchdowns (15 passing, 3 rushing), which tied for most in the UFL.

Martinez holds the UFL single-game mark for touchdown passes with four against Memphis on May 4. He was responsible for five touchdowns, another UFL best, vs. Houston on May 18. Martinez was the only UFL quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards twice during the UFL regular season, putting up a UFL-best 369 yards at Memphis on May 4 after throwing for 334 against the Showboats on April 13.

His 138-yard rushing performance against Houston on April 27 was the second-best in the UFL during the regular season. It was one of only seven 100-yard rushing performances of the entire UFL regular season.

Martinez and the Stallions are in action this weekend in the United Football League Championship Game. The USFL Conference Champion Birmingham Stallions will face the XFL Conference Champion San Antonio Brahmas. The inaugural UFL Championship Game, presented by the U.S. Army, is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.

