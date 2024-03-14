2024 Single Game Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

March 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With the countdown to Opening Day on, the Birmingham Barons are excited to announce that single game tickets sales for the 2024 season will begin at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow, Friday March 15th. The Barons open this year's campaign at Regions Field on Friday, April 5th for a quick three game home stand against the Chattanooga Lookouts

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by ordering online, over the phone at 205-988-3200, or by visiting the Joe Drake Box Office located at Regions Field, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Purchases made in person at the Joe Drake Box Office will be cashless.

Online purchases can be made at barons.com through our ticketing partner, Tickets.com.

Season ticket holders for the Barons will have limited access to tickets for the Minor League Game at Rickwood field this year. The Minor League Game will be held on June 18th at Rickwood Field.

Single game tickets start as low as $10.00 and are available for all 68 home games in 2024. See below for a breakdown of single game ticket pricing:

Single Game Ticket Pricing**:

General Admission/Berm Seating - $10

Baseline Box - $13

Field Reserved - $16

Dugout Premium - $20

Fridays and Saturdays will be an additional $2 to the above pricing.

*Children, seniors, and military with ID will receive two dollars off day of game ticket price and only in person at the Joe Drake Ticket Office

**Sales tax not included

***Pricing subject to change

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 14, 2024

2024 Single Game Tickets on Sale Tomorrow - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.