2024 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the 2024 season are now available for purchase. The RoughRiders home opener is on Tuesday, April 9th at 6:35 p.m. against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate).

Individual game tickets may be purchased online HERE or by calling 972.334.1993. Ticket prices start at $11 for single-game, advanced purchases.

Key Dates:

Frisco will be home on big holidays all season long, including:

- Mother's Day (Sunday, May 12th)

- Memorial Day Weekend (Friday, May 24th - Sunday, May 26th)

- Father's Day (Sunday, June 16th)

- Fourth of July Weekend (Thursday, July 4th - Saturday, July 6th)

- Labor Day (Monday, September 2nd).

The RoughRiders will host the Houston Astros affiliate, Corpus Christi Hooks, for the first six home games of the season from Tuesday, April 9th through Sunday, April 14th.

Check out the Riders' Education and Camp Days presented by Olsson on Tuesday, May 7th (11:05 a.m.); Tuesday, May 21st (11:05 a.m.) and Tuesday, June 11th (12:05 p.m.).

Daily Promotions

Thursday: Thursdays feature the return of Thirsty Thursday for 2024 with drink specials throughout the night. Additionally, Rowdy @ the River comes back with as the summer heats up for those 21 and up and tickets are just $25. It includes access to the Lazy River, live music and drink specials.

Friday: Fireworks Fridays return to Riders Field!

Saturday: Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's postgame.

Sunday: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's returns every Sunday with pregame catch on the field and child-centered themes. A summer Sunday fireworks circuit also returns for 2024!

The RoughRiders full 2024 Promotional Schedule will be released at a later date.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

