2024 Player Review: Temi Fagbenle

October 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Height: 6-4

Position: Center

Age: 32

Years Pro: 4

College: USC

Acquired: By Indiana via free agency on January 16, 2024

Overview: Temi Fagbenle returned to WNBA regular season action for the first time since the 2019 regular season for her first year with the Indiana Fever. Fagbenle had her most impactful season in her WNBA career averaging 6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, shot 50.9 percent from the floor and started two games in 22 games played. The fourth-year center averaged career bests in points, rebounds, assists, blocked shots, steals, minutes played and free throw percentage in 2024.

Notable Performances:

May 20: Against the Connecticut Sun, Fagbenle came off the bench and recorded her first double-double of her WNBA career with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

May 24: In the first win of the regular season, Fagbenle added a career-high 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

May 25: Fagbenle earned her first staring nod of the season and ended with 13 points, a team-high eight rebounds and two assists against the Las Vegas Aces.

September 25: In her first career postseason start, Fagbenle nearly ended with a double-double notching nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal against the Connecticut Sun.

