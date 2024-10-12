2024 Player Review: Lexie Hull

October 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Height: 6-1

Position: Guard

Age: 25

Years Pro: 3

College: Stanford

Drafted: By Indiana, first round, 2022 WNBA Draft (6th overall)

Overview: Lexie Hull was a tremendous asset in the Indiana starting lineup during the 2024 season. Hull averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 19.7 minutes played in 34 games played with 11 starting appearances. Hull started the last 10 games of the regular season to go along with both postseason matchups for the Fever and ended the season second in the WNBA in 3-point field goal percentage at 47.1 percent (33-of-70). During the stretch from August 16 and August 28, Hull became just the fourth player in WNBA history to shoot at least 70 percent from 3-point range on at least 20 3-point attempts in a five game span joining Dawn Staley, Cynthia Cooper and Elena Delle Donne. Hull also ended the season shooting a career-best 44.1 percent from the floor in 2024.

Notable Performances:

May 25: Off the bench at the Las Vegas Aces, Hull scored 12 points to end a daunting early-season run in the regular season schedule.

August 18: In a pivotal win against the Seattle Storm, Hull came off the bench and recorded a career-high 22 points with a career-high six made 3-point field goals, including a 4-of-4 clip in the final quarter.

August 28: In her second start of the season for a win against the Connecticut Sun, Hull added 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, pulled down a career-high eight rebounds and dished out three assists.

September 8: Hull played a career-high 40 minutes in a win against the Atlanta Dream and finished with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

