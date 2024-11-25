2024 NWSL Champions Orlando Pride to Host Fan Parade and Celebration on Monday in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Saturday night, the Orlando Pride became the first professional sports team from Orlando to win a major league trophy defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. On Monday evening, the 2024 NWSL Champions and its supporters will come together to celebrate the history-marking title. The fan celebration will also be streamed on www.Orlando-Pride.com.

To celebrate the championship and to honor the team's players, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites the community to downtown Orlando for a parade and celebration on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. The parade will head down Orange Avenue, starting at Central Boulevard at 4:30 p.m., and include Orlando Pride players, the Walt Disney World's Main Street Philharmonic, special guests, and giveaways as it makes its way to Orlando City Hall.

Following the parade, the festivities will continue outside City Hall from 5-5:45 p.m. with a celebration ceremony. During the ceremony, the community will get the first look at the NWSL Championship trophy.

Further information on road closures will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Those attending the parade and celebration are encouraged to avoid traffic by utilizing SunRail via the Church Street or LYNX Central stations, riding LYNX or using a bike or scooter.

Parade Details:

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Time: Parade begins at 4:30 p.m.

Route: Orange Avenue, starting at Central Boulevard

Final Destination: City Hall, 400 South Orange Avenue

