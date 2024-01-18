2024 Dream Big Scholarship Announced

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops are excited to announce the Dream Big Scholarship for the class of 2024. This $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to 10 first-generation college students from the Portland Metro/SW Washington area. Applications will be accepted through February 11 at 11:59pm.

Since launching the Dream Big Scholarship, the Hops' have awarded over $44,000 to first-generation college students to attend a local Oregon school. Past recipients have attended:

-Pacific University

-University of Oregon

-Oregon State University

-University of Portland

-Mt. Hood Community College

-Western Oregon University

-Corban University

-Oregon Institute of Technology

-George Fox University

-Central Oregon Community College

-Portland Community College

-Portland State University

"We are thrilled to continue our Dream Big Scholarship program for the fourth year", said Hannah August, Hops Senior Director of Community Engagement. "Through this scholarship, we aim to help eliminate the financial barriers of higher education and make dreams a reality for the many talented students in our community. Hearing the stories and dreams of these incredible individuals is inspiring and we look forward to continuing this program for years to come."

Interested students can apply at https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/community/scholarship. Applicants will be notified of their status by April 1st. This is a one-time disbursement, with eligibility to reapply annually.

The Hillsboro Hops will be opening their 11th season in Hillsboro on April 5th at Ron Tonkin Field against the Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate, Everett AquaSox. More information on promotions and tickets visit hillsborohops.com or call 503-640-0887.

