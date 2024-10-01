2024 Biloxi Shuckers Season Summary Notes

October 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BEST IN THE ORG: RHP K.C. Hunt, RHP Craig Yoho and SS Cooper Pratt were all selected for the organization's Robin Yount Performance Awards... Hunt and Yoho were named the organization's Co-Minor League Pitchers of the Year... Pratt was named the organization's Co-Minor League Hitter of the Year alongside SS Jesus Made.

With the Shuckers, RHP Craig Yoho made 18 appearances, held a 1.17 ERA and struck out 46 batters over 23.0 innings... Yoho finished the season among the Double-A leaders (min. 20ip) in strikeout rate (1st, 46.5%), fielding independent pitching (1st, 0.62), groundball rate (6th, 62.2%) and swinging strike rate (11th, 18.6%).

Across 25 appearances and 14 starts across 3 levels, RHP K.C. Hunt finished with a 2.03 ERA, 139 strikeouts and 25 walks over 102.0 innings... Hunt's 139 strikeouts ranked as the second-most in the organization... With the Shuckers, he held a 2.20 ERA across six starts in the regular season with 39 strikeouts in 32.2 innings... In his only playoff appearance, in game two of the Southern League Division Series, Hunt set a career-high with 7.2 innings and allowed one run, the third-longest playoff start in franchise history.

SS Cooper Pratt reached Double-A Biloxi for the Southern League Playoffs, going 2-for-8 with home run and 3 RBI in 2 games during the Division Series... In the regular season, Pratt split time between Single-A Carolina and the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, putting together a .277/.362/.406 slash line across 96 games... With Wisconsin, Pratt also recorded 5 home runs in 23 games before going 5-for-20 in the postseason during the team's run to the Midwest League Championship Series.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR: RHP Blake Holub and 1B Ernesto Martinez Jr. were both named 2024 Southern League All-Stars... It was the 5th time in franchise history (since 2015) that multiple Shuckers were named to the post-season All-Star team... It was the 2nd consecutive season with multiple selections after a franchise-record 4 players were named All-Stars in 2023.

1B Ernesto Martinez Jr. appeared in a team-high 110 games, including 86 starts at first base... He finished the year among the Southern League leaders in doubles (1st, 30), OPS (2nd, .831), extra-base hits (3rd, 45), slugging percentage (3rd, .466), hits (4th, 114), on-base percentage (5th, .365), average (6th, .284), RBI (6th, 62) and strikeout rate (7th, 16.8%)... His 45 extra-base hits ranked as the seventh-most in a single season in franchise history.

In the second half (starting on June 25), Martinez led the Southern League in average (.346, 65-for-188), doubles (15) and slugging percentage (.543).... He finished among the top three in the league over that span in OPS (2nd, .981), on-base percentage (3rd, .438) and hits (T-3rd, 65).

RHP Blake Holub made 20 appearances with the Shuckers over two different stints, from May 19 to July 2 and from August 16 until the end of the season... Over his 20 appearances, he had a 0.34 ERA (1er, 26.1ip) with 29 strikeouts and 5 walks... Holub finished the year among the Southern League leaders (min. 20ip) in ERA (2nd, 0.34) and groundball rate (7th, 59.2%)... Holub also went 8-of-9 in save opportunities, tied for the 6th-most in the Southern League.

BASEBALL AMERICA SUPERSTAR: RHP Craig Yoho was named a Baseball America First-Team Minor League Baseball All- Star, including the top players from positions across every level of Minor League Baseball... Yoho was the only Brewers farmhand selected as a First-Team Minor League Baseball All-Star... Yoho was the Brewers' 8th-round pick from 2023 out of Indiana and is the organization's 20th-ranked prospect per Baseball America.

BA'S BEST OF THE CREW: RHP Jacob Misiorowski was named the Baseball America Brewers Minor League Player of the Year for 2024... OF Jackson Chourio previously won the award in 2022 and 2023 while appearing for the Shuckers in both seasons... Misiorowski split his season between the Shuckers and Triple-A Nashville, making 21 starts and 33 appearances.

With the Shuckers, Misiorowski made 19 starts and was the team's Opening Day starter... Over 19 starts, he held a 3.50 ERA with 105 strikeouts across 79.2 innings.... Misiorowski ranked among the Double-A leaders (min. 70ip) in strikeout rate (6th, 30.3%), opponent's average (6th, .181) and swinging strike rate (16th, 13.9%)... He also recorded back-to- back 10-strikeout games, coming on July 6 at the Mississippi Braves and on July 12 at the Chattanooga Lookouts.

After being promoted to Triple-A Nashville on August 3, he finished the season with a 2.55 ERA across 14 appearances and two starts, including 22 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.

LEADING THE LEAGUE: The Shuckers ended the season with multiple players placing the top five in the Southern League leader boards including; 1B Ernesto Martinez Jr. (1st, 30 2B // 2nd, .831 OPS // 3rd, 45 XBH // 3rd, .466 SLG // 4th, 187 TB // 4th, 114 H // 5th, .365 OBP), 3B Brock Wilken (4th, 17 HR), C Darrien Miller (3rd, .393 OBP) and OF Carlos Rodriguez (T-4th, 4 3B).

FIVE'S THE MAGIC NUMBER: The Shuckers finished the regular season with a 45-9 record when they scored at least five runs in a game, an .833 winning percentage... The Shuckers won 33 of their last 39 games since June 1 when they scored at least five runs, including wins in 29 of their last 33 when reaching the mark... The Shuckers won their only game of the postseason when scoring at least 5 runs.

