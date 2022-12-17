2023 Schedule Released

MANKATO, MN - Mark your calendars and make your plans for Monday, May 29, 2023 for Opening Day of the Mankato MoonDogs 2023 campaign. The MoonDogs officially released their 2023 slate of games this week which once again includes a 36-game home tilt over 35 action-packed days at ISG Field and a 68-game overall schedule in the Northwoods League circuit.

The Dogs will be the first NWL team to welcome the Thunder Bay Border Cats back to action after a three-year hiatus (due to COVID restrictions) when the Cats come to town for that home opener on May 29, the first of a four-game set to kick off the 2023 season. Mankato will also face a new foe next summer as the NWL welcomes the Minot (ND) Hot Tots to the league who will also compete in the same division (Great Plains) as the MoonDogs.

Mankato's regular season will once again run from Memorial Day through August 12 with the NWL Playoffs scheduled for the week of August 13-18. This year's mid-season classic will be held in Bismarck, ND over July 31-August 1 for the Great Plains Division.

