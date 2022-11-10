2023 Schedule, Home Game Times Announced

The Birmingham Barons 2023 Home Game start-times have been announced.

The schedule will follow a similar style to previous seasons. With the exception of a handful of games, all weekday games will begin at 7:05 PM. All games played on Saturday will begin at 6:30 PM. Games played on Sunday, with the exception of July 2nd, will begin at 4:00 PM.

The Barons will play at Regions Field on multiple holidays during the 2023 season, including Mother's Day, Father's Day, and MLB's Jackie Robinson Day. Additionally, the Barons will celebrate 4th of July weekend during the home-stand leading up to Independence Day.

All Home Game start-times are listed below.

*All times are in Central Standard Time*

April

Vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

Tuesday, April 11: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, April 12: 7:05 PM

Thursday, April 13: 7:05 PM

Friday, April 14: 7:05 PM

Saturday, April 15: 6:30 PM

Sunday, April 16: 4:00 PM

Vs. Tennessee Smokies

Tuesday, April 25: 6:05 PM

Wednesday, April 26: 11:00 AM - School Day Game

Thursday, April 27: 7:05 PM

Friday, April 28: 7:05 PM

Saturday, April 29: 6:30 PM

Sunday, April 30: 4:00 PM

May

Vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Tuesday, May 9: 6:05 PM

Wednesday, May 10: 11:00 AM - School Day Game

Thursday, May 11: 7:05 PM

Friday, May 12: 7:05 PM

Saturday, May 13: 6:30 PM

Sunday, May 14: 4:00 PM

Vs. Mississippi Braves

Tuesday, May 30: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, May 31: 7:05 PM

June

Vs. Mississippi Braves

Thursday, June 1: 7:05 PM

Friday, June 2: 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 3: 6:30 PM

Sunday, June 4: 4:00 PM

Vs. Tennessee Smokies

Tuesday, June 13: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, June 14: 7:05 PM

Thursday, June 15: 7:05 PM

Friday, June 16: 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 17: 6:30 PM

Sunday, June 18: 4:00 PM

Vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

Wednesday, June 28: 7:05 PM

Thursday, June 29: 7:05 PM

Friday, June 30: 7:05 PM

July

Vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

Saturday, July 1: 6:30 PM

Sunday, July 2: 6:30 PM

Monday, July 3: 6:05 PM

Vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Friday, July 14: 7:05 PM

Saturday, July 15: 6:30 PM

Sunday, July 16: 4:00 PM

Vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Tuesday, July 18: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, July 19: 7:05 PM

Thursday, July 20: 7:05 PM

Friday, July 21: 7:05 PM

Saturday, July 22: 6:30 PM

Sunday, July 23: 4:00 PM

August:

Vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

Tuesday, August 1: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, August 2: 7:05 PM

Thursday, August 3: 7:05 PM

Friday, August 4: 7:05 PM

Saturday August 5: 6:30 PM

Sunday, August 6: 4:00 PM

Vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Tuesday, August 15: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, August 16: 7:05 PM

Thursday, August 17: 7:05 PM

Friday, August 18: 7:05 PM

Saturday, August 19: 6:30 PM

Sunday, August 20: 4:00 PM

Vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Tuesday, August 29: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, August 30: 7:05 PM

Thursday, August 31: 7:05 PM

September

Vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Friday, September 1: 7:05 PM

Saturday, September 2: 6:30 PM

Sunday, September 3: 4:00 PM

Vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Tuesday, September 5: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, September 6: 7:05 PM

Thursday, September 7: 7:05 PM

Friday, September 8: 7:05 PM

Saturday, September 9: 6:30 PM

Sunday, September 10: 4:00 PM

