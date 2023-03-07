2023 Promo Schedule Announced
March 7, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release
Daily Promotions
2-for-1 Tuesdays: Two tickets for the price of one with Baskin Robbins coupon
Wiener Wednesdays: Half-price hot dogs
Thirsty Thursdays: Discounted fountain and alcoholic beverages
Giveaway Fridays: Free giveaways to the first 1,000 fans in the gate
Fireworks Saturdays: Firework show after every Saturday game
Family Sundays: Five tickets for just $25 and a free ice cream scoop at the gate
2023 Giveaways & Theme Nights
April 11: Opening Day, schedule magnet and RockHounds t-shirt giveaway
April 14: RockHounds duffle bag giveaway
April 15: Hawaiian Night with post-game fireworks
April 25: Kids Day/Safety Awareness Day
April 28: RockHounds silicone cup giveaway
April 29: Healthcare Professionals Night with post-game fireworks
April 30: Bark in the Park
May 5: COPA Night with Matamoscas fleece poncho giveaway
May 6: Strike-Out-Stroke with post-game fireworks
May 16: Kids Day/Safety Awareness Day
May 19: Adult jersey giveaway
May 20: Cancer Awareness Night with post-game fireworks
June 9: Kids jersey giveaway
June 10: COPA Night with post-game fireworks
June 13: Stress paw giveaway
June 16: Western Weekend with pop-up cowboy hat giveaway
June 17: Western Weekend with post-game fireworks
June 30: College Night with tank top giveaway
July 1: Independence Day Celebration with post-game fireworks
July 2: Independence Day Celebration with post-game fireworks
July 3: Independence Day Celebration with post-game fireworks
July 14: Zack Gelof bobblehead giveaway
July 15: Military Appreciation Night with post-game fireworks
July 28: COPA Night with mystery bobblehead giveaway
July 29: 432 Night with post-game fireworks
August 11: Insulated lunch bag giveaway
August 12: Defenders of the Diamond (MARVEL) Night with post-game fireworks
August 25: COPA Night with Rosa's pink jersey giveaway
August 26: First Responder's Night with post-game fireworks
September 6: Bark in the Park with collapsible dog bowl giveaway
September 8: Cap giveaway
September 9: Bynum Weekend
September 10: Fan Appreciation Day with card set giveaway
