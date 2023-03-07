2023 Promo Schedule Announced

Daily Promotions

2-for-1 Tuesdays: Two tickets for the price of one with Baskin Robbins coupon

Wiener Wednesdays: Half-price hot dogs

Thirsty Thursdays: Discounted fountain and alcoholic beverages

Giveaway Fridays: Free giveaways to the first 1,000 fans in the gate

Fireworks Saturdays: Firework show after every Saturday game

Family Sundays: Five tickets for just $25 and a free ice cream scoop at the gate

2023 Giveaways & Theme Nights

April 11: Opening Day, schedule magnet and RockHounds t-shirt giveaway

April 14: RockHounds duffle bag giveaway

April 15: Hawaiian Night with post-game fireworks

April 25: Kids Day/Safety Awareness Day

April 28: RockHounds silicone cup giveaway

April 29: Healthcare Professionals Night with post-game fireworks

April 30: Bark in the Park

May 5: COPA Night with Matamoscas fleece poncho giveaway

May 6: Strike-Out-Stroke with post-game fireworks

May 16: Kids Day/Safety Awareness Day

May 19: Adult jersey giveaway

May 20: Cancer Awareness Night with post-game fireworks

June 9: Kids jersey giveaway

June 10: COPA Night with post-game fireworks

June 13: Stress paw giveaway

June 16: Western Weekend with pop-up cowboy hat giveaway

June 17: Western Weekend with post-game fireworks

June 30: College Night with tank top giveaway

July 1: Independence Day Celebration with post-game fireworks

July 2: Independence Day Celebration with post-game fireworks

July 3: Independence Day Celebration with post-game fireworks

July 14: Zack Gelof bobblehead giveaway

July 15: Military Appreciation Night with post-game fireworks

July 28: COPA Night with mystery bobblehead giveaway

July 29: 432 Night with post-game fireworks

August 11: Insulated lunch bag giveaway

August 12: Defenders of the Diamond (MARVEL) Night with post-game fireworks

August 25: COPA Night with Rosa's pink jersey giveaway

August 26: First Responder's Night with post-game fireworks

September 6: Bark in the Park with collapsible dog bowl giveaway

September 8: Cap giveaway

September 9: Bynum Weekend

September 10: Fan Appreciation Day with card set giveaway

