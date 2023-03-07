Drillers Announce Promotional Lineup for the 2023 Season

The start of the 2023 season for the Tulsa Drillers is just under one month away, and today the club announced the details on an exciting list of promotions that will accompany the schedule. The promotional lineup is headlined by the most Fireworks Shows ever at ONEOK Field with 23 and some brand-new, unique giveaway items that fans of all ages are sure to love.

The Drillers will open their season with a three-game home stand beginning on Thursday, April 6 when they host San Antonio at ONEOK Field. Opening Night activities will include a pregame parade with youth softball and baseball teams, and an appearance from Los Angeles Dodgers two-time World Series champion and three-time All-Star, Bill Russell. Everyone will also receive a 2023 schedule magnet when exiting the stadium.

After the first Friday Night Fireworks on April 7, the series finale on Saturday, April 8 will feature the first premium giveaway of the season as the first 1,500 fans will receive Drillers hoodies.

The second home stand will include Go Green Night and a Drillers hat giveaway on Thursday, April 20 followed by The Outsiders House Museum Night on Saturday, April 22.

The month of May has several great theme nights before concluding with a bang. It all starts with Star Wars Night on May 4 followed by Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond on May 6.

Thursday, May 11 will include a blast from the past as the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of the Tulsa Oilers baseball mascot Oily the Oiler. Two nights later, on May 13, T-Town Clowns jerseys will be given away in honor of Tulsa's historic Negro league team.

We will celebrate mothers on Sunday, May 14 with a special Stemless Silicone Wine Glass giveaway for moms in attendance. The month concludes with three consecutive Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Shows beginning on Friday, May 26 and running through Sunday, May 28.

June begins with a Mini Bluetooth Speaker giveaway on Thursday, June 8. On Saturday, June 10 we will honor one of Oklahoma's favorite sons as Mickey Mantle Night returns. The first 2,000 fans will receive a special commemorative ring that will celebrate Mickey's World Series record 18 home runs.

The month of June will also feature the always popular 918 Weekend on June 22-25, with new cap and uniform designs for the 2023 season. More details to come!

The Drillers will open July by celebrating our nation's birthday with two huge Fireworks Extravaganzas on Tuesday, July 4 and Wednesday July 5, the biggest shows of the year!

July will conclude with the return of the Noodlers Weekend on July 27-30. The game on Saturday, July 29 will feature the giveaway of Noodlers Hawaiian Shirts.

With the new school year beginning, we will hold our Back-to-School Night on Saturday, August 12, paired with a post-game Fireworks Show!

The final month of the season will open with three consecutive nights of Fireworks to celebrate Labor Day Weekend on September 1-3.

We will pay tribute to the state's NBA team with the return of OKC Thunder Night on Friday, September 15. The next night, Saturday, September 16, will be Marvel Super Hero© Night.

The final game of the regular season will take place on Sunday, September 17, and we will celebrate with Fan Appreciation Night and a Season Finale Fireworks Show.

The large promotional calendar will also include a number of season-long promotions that will correspond with a day of the week. These fun offerings will include:

T-Town Tuesdays - New for 2023, each Tuesday game will feature $9.18 Seating Bowl tickets and $3 General Admission Tickets in the Budweiser Terrace and the Ferguson Kia Lawn.

Bark in the Park & $3 White Claws - Fans can bring their dogs to the games on Wednesday nights and enjoy the action from the Ferguson KIA lawn areas or from the Budweiser Terrace. We will have a dog parade before each Wednesday game and also offer $3 White Claws for fans ages 21 and over!

$2 Thursdays - Another new night for the 2023 season! Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, beers and sodas every Thursday! These games will also have 1,000-piece giveaway items.

Friday Night Fireworks - Every Friday game will be followed with a Fireworks Show, each with its own special theme! There is no better way to begin the weekend than taking in a Drillers game and a great fireworks display in downtown Tulsa!

Grand Slam Saturdays - Saturday games all season long will feature a great giveaway item or a post-game Fireworks Show.

Kids Eat Free Sundays - Every Sunday game that doesn't have a Fireworks Show will be a Kids Eat Free Sunday with all kids ages 12 and under receiving a meal voucher that is redeemable for a free hot dog, bag of chips and a drink. After the game, the young fans can run the bases at ONEOK Field!

If all that is not enough, the schedule will also include five weekday, day games. Your chances to get away from work and enjoy baseball under the sun will take place on April 19, May 3, May 10, June 7 and September 13.

Individual tickets for each of the 69 games at ONEOK Field this season will go on sale during DrillersFest at ONEOK Field beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11. Tickets will be available at the stadium ticket office as well as online at TulsaDrillers.com.

To guarantee your ticket to any of the great promotions listed above, check out all of our membership options that are currently available.

