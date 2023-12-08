2023 Claws Marcano, Betancourt Taken in Minor League Rule 5 Draft

December 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Congrats and good luck to former BlueClaws Carlos Betancourt, Rafael Marcano, and Blake Brown who were drafted in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday at the MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville.

Marcano, from Venezuela, went 5-6 with a 3.95 ERA with the BlueClaws this year. He had a 1.27 ERA in four starts in August, earning Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month. He was drafted by the Twins.

Betancourt, also from Venezuela, made 39 appearances with Jersey Shore this year. He was 5-3 with a 3.69 ERA, adding 92 strikeouts in 78 innings of work. He was drafted by the Astros.

Brown, who signed with the Phillies out of UNC-Asheville in 2020, spent most of 2021 with the BlueClaws. He was 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA and had eight saves. He struck out 58 batters in 40 innings and was promoted to Double-A Reading for the final week of the season. He was taken by the Rays.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from December 8, 2023

2023 Claws Marcano, Betancourt Taken in Minor League Rule 5 Draft - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.