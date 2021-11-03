2022 Trash Pandas Mini Plans on Sale November 12

November 3, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Rocket City Trash Pandas mini plans for the 2022 season will be on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, November 12 at 9 a.m. Fans will have the option of either a Buzz, Sally, or Neil 20-game plan in honor of our favorite astronauts that race during every home game at Toyota Field.

Each mini plan costs $320 plus taxes and fees per box seat (about $17 per game) and includes a 20 percent parking discount as well as 10 percent off merchandise at both the Junkyard Team Store at Toyota Field and the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street Town Centre. Becoming a mini-plan holder entitles fans to a dedicated account executive that will be available for all needs throughout the season.

Additional details for the 2022 mini plans are listed below. The Trash Pandas' 69 game home schedule at Toyota Field kicks off on Tuesday, April 12 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Buzz's Plan:

-Six fireworks shows on Friday/Saturday night games, including the first Saturday night game on April 16.

-Four Sunday afternoon games including Father's Day on June 19 and the season finale on September 18.

-Four dates in April, June, and September, three each in May, and August and two in July

Sally's Plan:

-Seven fireworks shows on Friday/Saturday night games, the most of our three plans. This includes our first Friday home game on April 15.

-Five August dates and three September dates over the season's final weeks.

-Three of six matchups in our first ever series with the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves' Double-A Affiliate.

Neil's Plan:

-Five fireworks shows on Friday/Saturday night games.

-Five Sunday afternoon games, the most of our three plans.

-Features holidays such as Easter (April 17) and Mother's Day (May 8) as well as Memorial Day weekend (May 30) and Labor Day weekend (September 5).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from November 3, 2021

2022 Trash Pandas Mini Plans on Sale November 12 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.