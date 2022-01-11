2022 Threshers Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Threshers single-game tickets for the 2022 summer season at BayCare Ballpark are now available at ThreshersBaseball.com

Opening Night will be Friday, April 8, against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets Online at ThreshersBaseball.com

Fans can look forward to familiar weekly promotions like Dollar Tuesday and Taps & Apps Thursdays, plus the return of our Lil' Anglers kids club by BayCare Kids and Tampa Bay Times and Silver Sharks seniors club by BayCare.

Fridays during the 2022 season will be a rotating mix of exciting giveaways, the return of the Threshers Summer Concert Series presented by Truly Hard Seltzer, the Tampa Bay Times Family Pack deal, and Beach Dogs Fridays every last Friday home game of the month.

Postgame on Saturday nights at BayCare Ballpark will feature the best fireworks in the bay area.

The Threshers Independence Day Celebrations presented by Budweiser will be held July 2 and 3 with the largest fireworks shows of the season lighting up the sky both nights.

Mark your calendars for Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night, Friday, August 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Season and group packages are available, please contact the BayCare Box Office at 727-467-4457.

