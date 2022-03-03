2022 Silver Sluggers Seat Selection Begins Monday

As a reminder, seat selection for the 2022 Silver Sluggers will begin on Monday, March 7th at 9:00 AM. Seat selections can be done either in person or over the phone.

For those who haven't signed up yet, there is still time. Fans 55 years and up can experience 10 Wednesday home games for only $30. Membership also includes a Silver Sluggers gift, opportunity to throw a VIP First Pitch, and 10% off in the Frog Shop all season long.

For any questions about the Silver Sluggers Club, please reach out to Nellie Kemp at 425-258-3673.

