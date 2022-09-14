2022 Season Recap

The Hawks just wrapped up their second season in the Pioneer League, finishing with a 30-66 overall record on the season after coming up a game short of a championship in 2021.

As the Pioneer League splits into two separate halves, the Hawks finished in 4th place in the first half division standings with a 17-31 record, which was then wiped clean and the opportunity to start the second half fresh arose.

The Hawks had just 18 games against divisional opponents in the second half out of 48 and they started the half with 12 of those against Grand Junction and Ogden, the two playoff teams in the division. They went 3-9 in those games and were never able to dig themselves out of that hole.

The Hawks finished 13-35 in the second half, 15-33 both at home and on the road on the season and in terms of the divisions, they finished 12-27 against their own South division and 18-39 against the North division.

Their games against the North division were highlighted by long series with two teams: the 24 game Idaho Transportation Department Highway series against Idaho Falls which they lost 15-9 and their 15-game series against Missoula which they lost 2-13.

With the team out of playoff contention in the second half, Boise made two key trades that set themselves up for success in 2023.

Jacob Cruce and Ian Kahaloa were sent to Grand Junction in exchange for Alex Smith and a 2023 player to be named later. Then Zach Penrod, Juan Teixeira and Byron Smith were sent to Billings for Hunter DePrimo, the 2023 rights to Elijah Gill and Beaux Bonvillain as well as another 2023 player to be named later.

Billings and Grand Junction both made it into the 2022 playoffs, allowing the former Hawks players the opportunity to contend this season while allowing Boise to re-tool and get a head start on the 2023 squad.

Elijah Gill is a left-handed starter who had a 3.26 ERA in 15 starts this season and Beaux Bonvillain is a left-handed relief pitcher who had a 1.73 ERA in 41.1 innings pitched, picking up 10 saves on the season and striking out 62 hitters. The player to be named later in each trade will be announced some time after the postseason concludes.

In terms of statistics, Raymond Gil led the Hawks this season with 17 home runs, Abraham Sequera led with a .355 batting average, Tyler Jorgensen led with 116 total hits, Myles Harris led with 43 walks, Matt Gabbert led with 93 strikeouts (2nd in PBL) and Mitch Lines led with 90 total innings pitched while Noah McBride led with 44 appearances (T-most in PBL).

Next year's schedule has yet to be released but the Hawks will once again begin their season in late May as they look to get back to championship contention in 2023.

