2022 Schedule Is Here

MANKATO, MN - Mark your calendars for Monday, May 30 when your Mankato MoonDogs will host the Duluth Huskies at ISG Field on Opening Day of the 2022 season! The MoonDogs released their entire slate of games for 2022 earlier today that features 36 action-packed home games at beautiful ISG field.

MoonDog fans will once again get to enjoy 36 home contests over the course of 35 dates spanning from that May 30 home opener through the regular season finale on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Northwoods League Playoffs and Summer Collegiate World Series will then take place the following week.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will get to host next year's mid-summer classic and will do son on July 19 at historic Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc.

The Northwoods League office has once again awarded La Crosse, Wisc., and Copeland Park, as the host site of the annual Major League Dreams Showcase event which will take place on Tuesday, August 2. This baseball-lovers event brings in the top 100 prospects from around the entire Northwoods League to compete in a pair of games, with the first game beginning at 4:05 p.m.

Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2022 Season are on sale now with information available at www.mankatomoondogs.com or by calling the MoonDogs ticket office at 507-625-7047. Fans can also visit the MoonDogs office at 1221 Caledonia Street, Mankato between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

