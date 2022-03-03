2022 Promotional Schedule Set

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons are excited to announce full promotional schedule for the 2022 season. This year's lineup features nine giveaway dates, several specialty jersey auctions, 15 fireworks shows, and an assortment of entertainment acts over the 69-games at Regions Field.

Single game tickets are currently on sale and available here for purchase. The Barons open the 2022 season at home on Friday, April 8 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The three day opening series will include a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Papa John's, Friday Night Fireworks presented by Alabama Power, Coca-Cola, and Comfort Care Home Health & Hospice, Super Saturday Fireworks presented by Hyatt Regency and Serra Toyota, and the first Family Day and Salute to Essential Workers presented by Alabama Power.

Other giveaway items at Regions Field throughout the season include:

April 22 - Barons Race Cap Giveaway presented by the United States Air Force (first 500)

May 7 - Regions Night Soft Baseball Giveaway presented by Regions Bank (first 500)

May 21 - Youth Camo Jersey presented by Coca-Cola (first 1,000)

June 24 - Black Barons Bobblehead presented by Auto-Owners Insurance (first 1,000)

July 15 - Christmas in July Jersey Giveaway presented by Birmingham Association of Realtors (first 1,000)

July 16 - Hockey Night in Birmingham Hockey Jersey Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola (first 1,000)

August 5 - Regions Night Soft Baseball Giveaway presented by Regions Bank (first 500)

August 19 - Barons Adult Cap Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola (first 500)

August 27 - Superhero Night with T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Magna Kamtek (first 1,000)

There will also be several specialty jersey nights throughout the season: Los Barons, which will be auctioned off to benefit ¡HICA!, Christmas in July themed jerseys, Margaritaville Night jerseys, and Marvel themed jerseys for Defenders of the Diamond and Superhero Night.

Other promotional nights during 2022 include African American Heritage Night (April 24), First Responder's and Severe Weather Night (May 6), International Night (May 20), Salute to Armed Forces Night (May 21), Autism Friendly Day (May 22), Pride Night (June 10), MLB Play Ball Weekend (June 12), Jr. Fire Marshall Night (July 9), College Football Kickoff Night (August 26), and Fan Appreciation Day (September 11).

2022 will also seen the return of school days with 11:00 a.m. start times on May 4 and May 18.

Fans will be treated to firework displays throughout the season on Fridays, several Super Saturday Fireworks shows, a special patriotic Independence Day Celebration show on July 4th, and the return of Pyro Palooza on August 20th.

Alongside specially themed nights, the Barons will also have the following weekly promotions:

Tuesday

Dollar Hot Dogs (10)

T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Paycor (7)

Wednesday

Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Camp Scotty (9)

Thursday

Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite, Buffalo Wild Wings, and The Fennec (11)

Friday

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Alabama Power, Coca-Cola, and Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice (11)

Saturday

Saturday Entertainer Series presented by Ascension St. Vincent's, Serra Hyundai, and Texas Roadhouse (3)

Super Saturday Fireworks presented by Hyatt Regency and Serra Toyota (3)

Sunday

Family Day/Salute to Essential Workers presented by Alabama Power (12)

For the complete 2022 promotional schedule, click here.

All dates and promotions are subject to change. Follow the Barons on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the most up to date ticket and promotional information.

