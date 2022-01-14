2022 Pinstripe Pals Applications Available Now

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce that the Pinstripe Pals program has returned in support of area youth softball and baseball leagues. In partnership with US Foods, applications are being accepted now and 10 youth leagues will be selected for the program this year.

League representatives are encouraged to fill out the Pinstripe Pals application form and submit a 500-word (or less) essay describing why their league should be chosen. Each of the ten leagues selected will receive a $500 sponsorship from the RailRiders to assist in league expenses, as well as a $500 gift card courtesy of US Foods, which can be used to help teams pay for concession stand products and supplies. Applications are due by March 4.

Each league selected will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade at PNC Field before a RailRiders home game and the opportunity for RailRiders assistance with league fundraising. Selected leagues will have a photo of their choice placed in the GuideRail game day program on their league's designated night. One of the teams in each league will serve as the "Field of Dreams" club on that night and take the field with the RailRiders players.

Applications can be found on our website under the Community tab or upon request. Completed applications can be emailed to Robby Judge at rjudge@swbrailriders.com, faxed to (570) 963-6564 or mailed to:

SWB RailRiders

Attn: Pinstripe Pals

235 Montage Mountain Rd.

Moosic, PA 18507

For more information on the Pinstripe Pals program, presented by US Foods, please contact Jordan Maydole or Robby Judge at (570) 969-2255.

The 2022 season opens on April 5 in Syracuse with the home opener on April 12 against the Norfolk Tides at PNC Field. Season ticket memberships and mini-plans are available now on www.swbrailriders.com.

