2022 Parking Information and Stadium Policies Released

April 1, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced gameday Segra Park Parking and Stadium policies for the 2022 season. Segra Park will continue to be a cashless venue with all major credit cards being accepted at all points of sale, and the Fireflies clear bag policy will be in effect for entry into Segra Park. As the BullStreet District has seen tremendous growth since the last Fireflies game in September, including the opening of the Freed Street Parking Deck, changes have been put into effect for Fireflies gameday parking for the 2022 season.

Beginning Opening Night, fans can now park in the brand new 657-spot Freed Street Parking Deck located on the corner of Freed Street and Boyce Street, directly across from the main plaza of Segra Park. There are two entrances to the parking deck. One entrance from Freed Street and the second entrance is accessible from Colonial Drive. Additional overflow parking will be located across Colonial Drive when needed. Parking in this lot will be accessible off Bull Street at Confederate Avenue. Parking in either location will be $5. Payments for the Freed Street Parking Deck and the Colonial Drive lot are credit card only. Tailgating is prohibited in all parking areas.

The Freed Street Parking Deck will have a limited number of ADA Accessible parking spots. Additional ADA Accessible spots with complimentary parking and valet service will be available on Boyce Street directly in front of the Segra Park ticket office. Patrons can access Boyce Street via entrances at Barnwell Street, Elmwood Avenue and Gregg Street.

A further detailed explanation of all Segra Park parking plans, policies and a 2022 parking map can be found online here.

The Fireflies will continue to have a clear bag policy similar to the ones in place at every NFL stadium and at many NCAA sporting events around the country. Each fan is allowed to bring one, clear bag into the stadium. Diaper bags, briefcases and computer bags will not be allowed inside. More details are available here.

Finally, Segra Park will continue to operate as a cashless facility in 2022. Eliminating the exchange of cash limits person-to-person contact and keeps all Fireflies fans and staff members safe. All major credit cards are accepted at every point of sale at Segra Park, including at the Box Office, the Mason Jar Team Store, in parking lots and at all concession stands. Fans who bring cash will be able to convert that cash into Fireflies Gift Cards at Guest Services at any point during the game. Gift Cards are available in increments of $5 and will not have an expiration date.

The Fireflies 2022 season begins next week at Segra Park Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets (the Class-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves) and features a post-game firework show. Opening Weekend continues Saturday April 9 at 6:05 pm with a second post-game firework show and onto Sunday April 10 at 5:05pm for Sunday Funday where kids can run the same bases as the Fireflies post-game.

Tickets for Opening Night, and all 2022 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. All tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and are based upon availability.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 1, 2022

2022 Parking Information and Stadium Policies Released - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.