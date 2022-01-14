2022 Early Bird Savings on Plans, Suites & More

The 2022 Brooklyn Cyclones season will be here before you know it, and now is the perfect time to start planning your trips to the ballpark this season. A trip to Maimonides Park has always been one of the most affordable options in all of New York City, but with our early birds savings things got EVEN MORE affordable!

Season Ticket Plan - Place your deposit for a full season plan before January 31st and pay just $10 per game for the entire season. Price becomes $11 per game after January 31st.

12-Person Suite - Place your deposit before January 31st and receive $75 off the cost of the suite. You don't need to lock in a date yet, so you can still finalize your plans - this just lets you save some money now and have lots of fun later.

18-Person Suite - Place your deposit before January 31st and receive $100 off the cost of suite. You don't need to lock in a date yet, so you can still finalize your plans - this just lets you save some money now and have lots of fun later.

Questions? Want to book? Call or text 718 - 37 - BKLYN.

