2022 Canaries Schedule Now Available

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries will open their 2022 home schedule May 20th vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen at The Birdcage. The team's full 100-game schedule is now available.

The Birds will play 50 games at The Birdcage this year, including seven games in the month of May. Upgrades at the stadium, an enhanced fan experience and plenty of fun, family-friendly promos will be implemented in the 2022 season.

The Canaries open the season with a six-game, seven-day road trip that will take the squad to Lincoln and Winnipeg starting May 13th. The club will take another trip to Winnipeg Sep. 2-5 to close the regular season after taking on the Goldeyes at their temporary home in Jackson, Tennessee last season.

This season will feature a brand new opponent for Sioux Falls. The Canaries will take their first-ever trip to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin to battle the newly-formed Lake Country Dock Hounds Aug. 9-11. The Birds then host the American Association's newest team Aug. 12-14 at home.

The Birds will continue the famous I-29 rivalry vs. the Sioux City Explorers starting with a visit to Lewis and Clark Park June 28th. The Canaries host the X's at home for the first time July 5-7. The Birds and X's will meet 13 times this season.

The American Association will bring back the All-Star Game in 2022, which will be played on Tuesday, July 12 at a site to be announced at a later date. The plan is for a two-day celebration of American Association baseball, with events also scheduled for Monday, July 11.

