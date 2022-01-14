2022 Big League Weekend (Part 2) Features Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on March 18-19 at Las Vegas Ballpark

January 14, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today the schedule for 2022 Big League Weekend (Part 2) at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Colorado Rockies on Friday-Saturday, March 18-19. Game times for the Spring Training series are Friday at 6:05 p.m. (PT) and Saturday at 1:05 p.m., subject to change due to television.

Big League Weekend ticket packages are available NOW by calling the Aviators office at (702) 943-7200. Tickets start at $25 per seat.

"We are excited to have two Big League Weekends in 2022, after a year's absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We welcome back the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies from the National League West for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time."

"We are grateful to be considered by Major League Baseball to represent the league during this series, as we have with past trips to other great destinations like Australia and Mexico," Diamondbacks President & CEO Derrick Hall said. "We have a tremendous following in Las Vegas due to our close proximity and we look forward to our local passionate D-backs fans having the opportunity to travel and be in attendance as well."

"We're looking forward to bringing Rockies baseball to Las Vegas and to a fanbase that may not normally have the chance to see our club in person," Rockies President / COO Greg Feasel said. "It's a fantastic opportunity to come back to Las Vegas to showcase Major League Baseball, and we are excited that the Rockies have the opportunity to be a part of this special event."

Arizona will make their third all-time appearance (2001, 2002) in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. The Diamondbacks faced the Los Angeles Dodgers twice at Cashman Field. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks, 5-4, on March 29, 2001 before a sellout crowd of 11,788. The Dodgers then defeated the D-backs, 7-5, on March 28, 2002 before a sellout crowd of 12,422.

Colorado will make their fourth all-time appearance (2000, 2003, 2009) in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. Philadelphia defeated Colorado, 1-0, on March 31, 2000 before a Cashman Field before a crowd of 6,602. Oakland defeated Colorado, 11-9, on April 1, 2000 before a crowd of 8,456. The Dodgers then defeated the Rockies, 5-3, on March 27, 2003 before a sellout crowd of 9,966. The Rockies last appearance was in 2009 with a two-game series against Seattle at Cashman Field. The Rockies defeated the Mariners twice: 6-3 on April 3 before a crowd of 6,221; 6-5 on April 4 before a crowd of 7,472.

The Diamondbacks, under manager Torey Lovullo, have winning campaigns in 3 of his 5 seasons at the helm since 2017.

Outfielder/infielder Ketel Marte appeared in 90 games in 2021 for Arizona and batted .318 (108-for-340) with 44 extra-base hits (29 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs) and 50 RBI.

Infielder/outfielder Josh Rojas appeared in 139 games in 2021 for the D-Backs and batted .264 (128-for-484) with 46 extra-base hits (32 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs) and 44 RBI.

Infielder/outfielder Pavin Smith appeared in 145 games in 2021 for Arizona and batted .267 (133-for-498) with 42 extra-base hits (27 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs) and 49 RBI.

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner appeared in 26 games (all starts) for Arizona in 2021 and posted a 7-10 record with a 4.67 ERA and one complete game. He allowed 134 hits and struck out 124 batters in 146.1 innings pitched.

Right-hander Merrill Kelly appeared in 27 games (all starts) for Arizona in 2021 and posted a 7-11 record with a 4.44 ERA. He allowed 163 hits and struck out 130 batters in 158.0 innings pitched. He led the D-Backs in starts and innings pitched.

The Rockies, under manager Bud Black, compiled an overall record of 74-87 (.460) in 2021 and finished in fourth place in the National League West.

Right fielder Charlie Blackmon appeared in 150 games for Colorado in 2021 and batted .270 (139-for-514) with 42 extra-base hits (25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs) and 78 RBI.

First baseman C.J. Cron appeared in 142 games for Colorado in 2021 and batted .281 (132-for-470) with 60 extra-base hits (31 doubles, triple, 28 home runs) and 92 RBI. He led the team in home runs and RBI.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon appeared in a team-high 151 games for Colorado in 2021 and batted .254 (134-for-528) with 56 extra-base hits (32 doubles, triple, 23 home runs) and 86 RBI.

Shortstop Trevor Story appeared in 142 games for Colorado in 2021 and batted .251 (132-for-526) with 63 extra-base hits (34 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs) and 75 RBI.

Right-hander Germán Márquez appeared in 32 games (all starts) for Colorado in 2021 and posted a 12-11 record with a 4.40 ERA and led the National League with three complete games. He allowed 165 hits and struck out 176 batters in 180.0 innings pitched. He led the team in starts, victories, innings pitched and strike outs.

Right-hander Daniel Bard appeared in 67 games for Colorado in 2021 and posted a 7-8 record with a 5.21 ERA and ranked 10th in the N.L. with 20 saves. He allowed 69 hits and struck out 80 batters in 65.2 innings pitched.

The Aviators will open their 40th calendar season in the Silver State in both the season and home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led 2021 Triple-A West in home attendance with a total of 428,369 for an average of 6,590 in 65 dates which included six sellouts.

2022 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from January 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.