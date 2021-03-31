2021 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Theme Nights & Special Appearances Announced

GRAND CHUTE, WI - You've seen the giveaways and the daily promotions. You know that individual tickets for the first home series of the 2021 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season go on sale tomorrow. Now, the final part of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers promotional calendar is ready to be revealed. The theme nights and special appearances are set and - while the list is abbreviated compared to past season - there are plenty of opportunities for you to plan a fun night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium this season.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 - TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT: Teachers are invited to come out for a great night of Timber Rattlers baseball!

THURSDAY, JUNE 3 THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 6 - UDDER TUGGERS WEEKEND PRESENTED BY AGROPUR: This is the award-winning promotion that became an internet phenomenon in 2019 is back with a vengeance and the Udder Tuggers could not be contained on just one night after missing out in 2020. We have expanded one night into a four-day weekend celebration of the animals that make Wisconsin America's Dairyland! Players and coaches will wear amazing Udder Tugger jerseys for all four games on the weekend and you can bid on your favorite in an online charity auction. PLUS, there is an Udder Tugger Bobblehead giveaway courtesy of Agropur on June 4 and an Udder Tugger-themed fanny pack courtesy of Sure-Dry Basement Systems on June 6. The first 1,000 fans to attend the games on June 4 and June 6 will receive the giveaways.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 - PRIDE NIGHT: This is our second Pride Night and we look forward to having another great night of baseball for everyone! Keep your eyes open for a special ticket package that will be available soon.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 - WIZARDRY NIGHT PRESENTED BY NEUROSCIENCE GROUP: Grab your wand and scarf and represent your house for a night of wonder at the ballpark. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a wizard-themed Timber Rattlers T-shirt from Neuroscience Group. There could be some magical characters to appear on this night, too. A special ticket package for this game will appear out of nowhere very soon.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26 - GHOSTBUSTER NIGHT: The boys are back in town and who you gonna call when that happens? The Rattlers celebrate the release of the new Ghostbusters movie with an appearance from ECTO-1 and a few of our own Ghostbusters.

TUESDAY, JULY 6 - VIDEO GAME NIGHT: We'll have the games as Carcade, a mobile gaming arcade, will be at the ballpark. There are some other video game specials still to be worked out before this game gets here. Plus, players and coaches will wear some amazing 8-Bit Graphic jerseys and hats for the game and you can bid on them in an online charity auction.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 - DIME DOG NIGHT: One thin dime will get you one hot dog on this night only! Bring your friends and bring plenty of pocket change to enjoy this fun and affordable promotion.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 - PREGAME WIENER DOG RACE PRESENTED BY FOX COMMUNITIES CREDIT UNION, BLUE PEARL, AND HAPPILY EVER AFTER ANIMAL SANCTUARY: We will settle the question of "Who is the fastest dachshund?" again this year with a pregame race. Make sure to register your wiener dog for the pregame race with the ticket office. Even if you don't have a wiener dog, you need to be in the stadium early for the spectacle that this race can be.

THURSDAY, JULY 8 - MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT PRESENTED BY SURE-DRY BASEMENT SYSTEMS: The home team will wear special military-themed jerseys during this game when Sure-Dry Basement Systems presents Military Appreciation Night. The jerseys will be available in an on-line auction with the proceeds going to local charities for veterans. Active and retired military personnel will receive a free ticket to this game. There will be a military-themed baseball hat giveaway from Sure-Dry Basement Systems, too.

FRIDAY, JULY 9 - MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT WITH SKIPPER BUD'S: You won't have to change your latitude to change your attitude for Margaritaville Night presented by Skipper Bud's! The Boat Drunks will perform all your favorite hits. They will be in front of the gates before the game and down by the beach at the end of the first base concourse after the game. Keep your eyes open for a special ticket package that will be available soon.

SATURDAY, JULY 10 - PRINCESS NIGHT WITH PREGAME TEA PARTY PRESENTED BY NORTH SHORE BANK: The Timber Rattlers have issued a royal decree to declare this night Princess Night with a pregame VIP Tea Party. We have invited some of our favorite storybook princesses to be in attendance. You can bring your princess to the tea party by contacting our ticket office for a place at the party. If you can't make it to the Tea Party, our guests won't disappear. They will be around during the game for photos with fans.

SUNDAY, JULY 11 - DIGIORNO AND MONKEY JOE'S PRESENT LOS CASCABELES #1: The Timber Rattlers once again celebrate our Hispanic heritage as we change our name to Los Cascabeles and all-new alternate jerseys for this game.

TUESDAY, JULY 20 & WEDNESDAY, JULY 21 - PEANUT-FREE GAMES: Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium becomes a NO PEANUT ZONE for these two games. No peanuts or peanut products will be available these nights to allow our fans with peanut allergies to enjoy the games with confidence.

TUESDAY, JULY 20 - POKÃMANIA NIGHT PRESENTED BY GNOME GAMES: Gotta catch them all! Pokémon is back. We will have to do some training with Ash before we announce the full details though. Stay tuned!

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21 - KIDS ROCK THE BALLPARK: It's a 12:05pm start time and this is a game for kids to rock the ballpark. The Kids' Zone is free and there will be other kid-friendly surprises throughout the day. Appleton Rock School is scheduled to perform outside the stadium before the game and Neuroscience Group will have a limited number of bike helmets to give away to the kids.

THURSDAY, JULY 22 - WISCONSIN NIGHT: The Rattlers and some of your favorite Badgers are teaming up to celebrate Big Red. Remember, when you say Wisconsin, you've said it all!

SATURDAY, JULY 24 - COMICBOOK HERO NIGHT PRESENTED BY NORTH SHORE BANK: The Timber Rattlers are putting out the call for all Superheroes to assemble for this game. We may have a few crime fighters on hand to meet with heroes of the future. The first 500 children to attend this game will receive a superhero-themed frisbee from North Shore Bank.

SUNDAY, JULY 25 - SPECIAL OLYMPICS DAY PRESENTED BY KWIK TRIP: It's always an Olympic Year with these athletes. The Rattlers and Kwik Trip salute area Special Olympians at this game.

SUNDAY, JULY 25 - DESCENDANTS DAY: They are the next generation of storybook royalty and all your favorites will be here to meet fans throughout the afternoon.

TUESDAY, JULY 27 - GIRLS NIGHT OUT PRESENTED BY AVENUE JEWELERS, ROUND BARN WINE, & STACEY HENNESSEY CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED: Plenty of specials for the Ladies on a Bang for Your Buck Night at the ballpark. There will be a diamond dig in the beach, two drinks from Round Barn, drink specials, and more from Avenue Jewelers and Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated.

FRIDAY, JULY 30 - SEINFELD NIGHT: It's going to be gold, Jerry...GOLD! We will be celebrating the show about nothing by bringing in Steve Hytner, aka Kenny Bania. We promise that we won't take a dive before his comedy set in the Fox Club after the game. There is a special package that includes a game ticket, dinner, two drinks, and Steve Hynter's postgame stand-up show with a Q & A session that will be announced soon.

SATURDAY, JULY 31 - TROLLS DAY: No. We are not celebrating Internet trolls. We are talking about the cute, big-haired trolls from the movies.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10 - BIG BROTHERS/BIG SISTERS NIGHT PRESENTED BY FOX COMMUNITIES CREDIT UNION: A night of recognition for all the Bigs and Littles in the area!

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11 - DINOSAUR NIGHT PRESENTED BY ENGAGE ORTHODONTICS: Dinosaurs are not extinct...at least not on this night. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a special Raptor-themed bobblehead of former Timber Rattler and current Milwaukee Brewer Brent Suter from Engage Orthodontics. We will have plenty of surprises of the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic varieties.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 - DISPICABLE NIGHT PRESENTED BY 4imprint: The henchmen are so much fun that we just keep inviting them back to the stadium. You can meet them throughout the night and there is a special lunch bag giveaway for the first 1,000 fans to attend the game courtesy of 4imprint as part of the night.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13 - FANG'S BIRTHDAY PRESENTED BY MATHNASIUM: Fang T. Rattler another birthday in only the way that he can...by bringing out area mascots to play a kickball game prior to the Timber Rattlers taking the field. You are invited and you can even get a piece of cake by bringing a non-perishable food item for Fang's Food Drive.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13 - BOY SCOUT SLEEPOVER: Boy Scout Troops should reserve their tickets to the game and stick around afterwards to camp under the stars on the outfield of Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Contact Group Sales Representative Jon Bellis at jbells@timberrattlers.com for information or to order tickets.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 - UNICORN NIGHT: We have so many amazing creatures visit the ballpark over the years, but Unicorn Day may be the first time a mythical beast has appeared at the home of the Timber Rattlers! The first 500 children to attend the game will receive a unicorn headband from North Shore Bank. Keep your eyes open for a special ticket package that will be available soon for this night.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 - GIRL SCOUT DAY - Get your troop together and come out to the game. There is a pregame parade around the waning track and ticket discounts for Girl Scouts. Contact Group Sales Representative Noah Feinstein at nfeinstein@timberrattlers.com for more information or to order tickets.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22 - DONALD DRIVER CHARITY SOFTBALL GAME: The Super Bowl Champion is bringing back his celebrity friends and some teammates from the 2011 Championship Team. Jordy Nelson was just announced as one those who will attend this Charity Softball Game to raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation. Tickets are available here and there is an all-fan Donald Driver bobblehead for everyone to attend this game.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 - DIGIORNO AND MONKEY JOE'S PRESENT LOS CASCABELES NIGHT #2: The Timber Rattlers wear their Los Cascabeles jerseys on the final Hispanic Heritage Night of 2021. The jerseys will be up for grabs in an online auction to benefit local charities.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 - FROZEN NIGHT PRESENTED BY NORTHSHORE BANK & STACY HENNESY CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED - The Frost Queen and Ice Princess will be here, but they won't be bringing any of the chilly weather with them. Keep your eyes open for a special ticket package that will be available soon to get your princesses out of the cold and into a VIP Tea Party.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 - MINIFIGURE DAY PRESENTED BY CHILDREN'S: Everything is AWESOME as we honor everyone's favorite building blocks. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a pair of socks with a theme appropriate for the evening courtesy of Children's. There will be life-sized minifigures for you to meet on this night and a LEGO Miller Park on display, too!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 - YOOPER DAY PRESENTED BY NORTH WINDS ADVENTURES: Calling all Yoopers! This day is all about you! We will have pastys available, U.P. businesses will be on hand, and the first 1,000 fans to attend the game will receive a Yooper Fang Bobblehead courtesy of Dairy Queen. Keep your eyes open for a special ticket package that will be available soon.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 - FAREWELL SUMMER PRESENTED BY THE TITLETOWN DISTRICT: Summer is almost gone and Titletown District wants to help you say "Good-bye" with a winter hat giveaway and some fall/winter giveaways that will prepare you for the end of the baseball season and the start of cooler weather.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 - BRATOBERFEST: The Wisconsin Brats take the field for this festival of Gemï¿½tlichkeit. The Jerry Schneider Band will perform outside the stadium before the game while players and coaches don their Wisconsin Brats jerseys. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Manny Piña Bobblehead from Cher-Make. Keep your eyes open for a special ticket package that will be available soon.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 - LOCAL HEROES DAY PRESENTED BY KWIK TRIP & BLUE PEARL: We salute area police officers, fire fighters, and first responders with a special ticket offer for them and a Kid-Themed Character Appearance for future heroes. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Military Appreciation jerseys for this game and they will be up for bid in a charity auction.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 - FINAL BREWERS SUNDAY OF THE SEASON WITH JERSEY AUCTION: The final home game of the season falls on a Brewers Sunday and the salute area police officers, fire fighters, and first responders with a special ticket offer for them and an appearance by Paw Patrol

The Timber Rattlers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4. Game time is 6:35pm.

Individual game tickets for the first homestand of the season go on sale Thursday, April 1 at 10:00am. Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

