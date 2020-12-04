2021 Stingers Schedule Announced by the Northwoods League

December 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers and Northwoods League are excited to announce the complete schedule for the upcoming 2021 season. Each of the 22 Northwoods League teams will play (72) regular season games from the end of May through the middle of August. Next summer marks the 28th year of Northwoods League Baseball with the entire league opening on Memorial Day and concluding on Saturday, August 14th.

The Stingers will again compete in the Great Plains West Sub-Division along with rival teams from St. Cloud, Mankato, Rochester and Bismarck. A new schedule format for 2021 will see the Stingers play every team in the Great Plains East Sub-Division as well, which will include home and road series with the franchises from Duluth, Eau Claire (WI), La Crosse (WI), Waterloo (IA) and Thunder Bay (ON).

The Northwoods League All-Star Break will take place from July 19-21 in Mankato, Minnesota. The Major League Dreams Showcase will be held on August 3rd in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The Showcase game features the top 100 prospects throughout the Northwoods League, all of whom are chosen by a panel of Major League Baseball scouts.

This season, the Northwoods League Playoffs will begin on Sunday, August 15th. Playoff participants will be determined by which team wins the first half of divisional play (May 31-July 5) and which team wins the second half (July 6-August 14).

The Stingers 2021 schedule includes the following:

Stingers Home Opener presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group will take place Wednesday, June 2nd at Bill Taunton Stadium against the Eau Claire Express.

The final game of the Stingers regular season will be at home on Saturday, August 14th at 7:05 pm against the Express as well.

The Stingers will play each team in the Great Plains Division eight times, four home and four road games.

A doubleheader will be played at Bill Taunton Stadium on Wednesday, July 14th against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch for the day game will be 12:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. for the night game.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2021 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 4, 2020

2021 Stingers Schedule Announced by the Northwoods League - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.