2021 Community Impact

September 3, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
From collecting donations, to honoring heroes, to encouraging kids to read, we did our best to use FUN to make a difference in our community.
We have so many community programs to help facilitate amazing things with help from our fans and sponsors.
The following is a list of some of the ways the Larks have contributed to the community:
Collected 3,282 pounds of food and $297 during the Farmers Union Insurance Jersey Giveaway which provided 3,626 meals to the Great Plains Food Bank
Clark's Car Wash raised $4,320 to MSA United Way thanks to Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler
Over 9,000 kids from 52 Schools in reading program presented by Farmers Union Insurance
1,128 toys and $1,168 were donated to the Bismarck-Mandan Salvation Army during the North American Coal Christmas event
85 Lignite Energy Council Teachers of the Year were nominated
300 kids participated in STEM Day at the Ballpark presented by MDU Resources
19 Scheels Hidden Hometown heroes were recognized
7 Sanford Health Home Run for Life families were honored
250 backpacks and $909 were donated Carrie's Kidsduring the Backpack Giveback
100 people participated in the Hunter's Smile Superhero Bik ride which raised $17,000
$22,447 was raised during Larks jersey auctions
An additional $23,000 was donated through ticket fundraisers (includes the First International Bank & Trust Miracle Minute and 50-50 raffle, BNC National Bank Change for Change program and other sponsored promotions)
We plan to continue and expand on these community programs in 2022!
