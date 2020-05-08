2020 Season on Hold Until at Least June 15th

Binghamton, NY - In following guidance from the CDC, health officials and Minor League Baseball, the start of the 2020 Binghamton Rumble Ponies season will be postponed until at least June 15. Make up dates for impacted games will be announced at a later date.

The Rumble Ponies organization continues to develop a thorough plan to ensure a safe return to baseball. Once a start date is established a detailed plan which will allow staff, players and fans to follow health regulations will be passed along.

"We remain committed to our fans being provided the opportunity to create memories with their family and friends at NYSEG Stadium in 2020. Our staff continues to work towards a solution for reopening the ballpark this summer. When the season starts we will ensure staff, players and fans are given the opportunity to enjoy America's past time in a safe environment", said John "JB" Bayne.

