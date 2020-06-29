2020 LoanMart Scholarship Winners Announced

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA -- For the eighth consecutive year, LoanMart and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes have partnered to award a total of three scholarships to local graduating high school seniors in San Bernardino County.

Each college-bound student will be awarded $1000 and will be officially honored by the Quakes on social media.

This year's applicants were asked to write an essay on why they felt they deserved the scholarship, as well as submitting other information via application (e.g. intended major, school, class year, etc.). Winners were selected based on the criteria of leadership, community involvement and character.

"LoanMart is proud of this year's scholarship winners for their commitment, dedication and hard work," said LoanMart Marketing Manager Justin Cross. "We hope that this scholarship helps give them the support they need to accomplish their dreams!"

"The Quakes are proud to continue to team with LoanMart and reward three deserving students within our local community," said Quakes Vice President - General Manager Grant Riddle. "The decision-making process this year was a difficult one as we had so many terrific, well-qualified applicants who are doing some great things in and for our community. We're thrilled for these particular students and are confident all three are going to have a very bright future!"

Congratulations to this year's scholarship winners:

Monserrat Landino (Rancho Cucamonga High School)

Alexis Lozoya (Don Lugo High School)

Asna Tabassum (Ayala High School)

Through her high school Accounting class, Landino is an IRS-certified volunteer who helps low-income families with their tax returns. Landino is planning to attend Cal State Fullerton in the Fall while working towards a degree in Accounting.

Tabassum is planning on attending USC while majoring in Biomedical Engineering. The Valedictorian of Ruben S. Ayala High School in Chino Hills had a non-weighted GPA of 4.0 and served more than 500 hours as a volunteer at Pomona Valley Hospital.

Lozoya graduated from Don Antonio Lugo High School in Chino. She has been a member of the Girl Scouts, was a four-year cheerleader and will attend UC San Diego in the Fall.

