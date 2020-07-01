2020 International League Championship Season Cancelled

SYRACUSE, NY - In accordance with the news from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the International League, the 2020 Championship season of the International League will not be played for the first time in 137 years, which officially cancels the Syracuse Mets 2020 season.

"We understand and support this decision by the International League and MLB given the public health concerns around playing games in 2020," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "Right now, our focus is maintaining the health and safety of our community and our players and to start planning for 2021. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our fans during this pandemic and look forward to further communicating with them as we work towards 2021."

To that end, the Syracuse Mets announce official policies on tickets purchased for the 2020 season. All tickets bought through the Syracuse Mets will be eligible for a credit/exchange for tickets to the 2021 season or a refund. Refunds will be processed beginning Monday, July 6th and will be processed weekly through August 17, 2020. Refund requests will be accepted through Monday, August 17th. After that date the team will assume fans want to renew or exchange tickets for the 2021 season. Tickets purchased through third-party vendors will not be eligible for refunds from the Syracuse Mets but rather through the original third-party vendor. Those tickets will, however, be eligible for exchange for one year from the date of the game purchased.

A FAQ list is available for more details at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/refunds.

Here is a summary of the policies:

Season Seat Members will be given the option of letting the team retain their payments and thus renewing for the 2021 season or getting a refund for their season seat memberships for the 2020 season. Season Seat members can contact Will Commisso, Director of Ticket Operations at [email protected]

Suite holders for full or partial season suites will have the same option as season seat members, and fans who put deposits down for individual suites will have the option of a refund or renewing a date for next season. Suite holders can contact Bill Ryan, Manager of Hospitality and Suites at [email protected]

Flex Plan and Flex Plan Plus vouchers will be honored at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium for the 2021 season. 2020 vouchers will not need to be exchanged for 2021 vouchers. Refund requests will be accepted for fans who prefer a refund. Refund requests for Flex Plan vouchers can contact Will Commisso, Director of Ticket Operations at [email protected]

Groups that have paid in full or with a deposit will have the same option of leaving their payment for automatic renewal for the 2021 season or a refund. Refund requests can be made to your group sales team member. For a complete list of staff email contacts, please visit www.milb.com/syracuse/ballpark/staff.

Individual Game Tickets - 2020 individual game tickets can be exchanged for a ticket of equal value for the 2021 season, based on availability when tickets go on sale in March 2021. All tickets purchased for the 2020 season are good for one year after the game purchased. Refund requests can be made to Billy Scholten, Box Office Manager at [email protected]

All sponsors will be contacted directly. Those that have paid will be offered a refund or the option of transferring their investment dollars to the 2021 season to lock in their current contracted assets. The team is making both options easy so their partners can make a decision that best suits their business needs.

The Syracuse Mets staff is not working at the stadium so direct email is the best way to contact the team. For a complete list of staff email contacts, please visit www.milb.com/syracuse/ballpark/staff. Phone messages are being retrieved from the main stadium number, 315-474-7833, and the team will continue to return calls to messages left at the stadium.

