2020 Anchor Club Memberships on Sale Now

Anchor Club memberships for the 2020 Stockton Ports baseball season are now on sale, the Ports announced Wednesday. Memberships range from 14 games to full season (70 games).

All Anchor Club members have the option to add-on tickets to the 2020 California League All-Star Game on June 23, which will be held at Banner Island Ballpark for the first time since 2007.

Whether fans are interested in Ports Club seats, which feature private access to a full service bar, flat screen tv's and a nightly buffet, or the team's scout section featuring padded seats and arms rests, the Ports offer premier seating at affordable rates for everyone.

Anchor Club Membership benefits include a flexible ticket exchange policy, 15% off the Ports team store year-round, invitations to monthly membership events, discounted parking, early gate access, guaranteed weekend giveaways, and the same seat for all Ports home games. Additionally, the Ports added the option of a digital parking pass for the first time in 2019, via the Clutch! Parking app, available for a free download on the App Store and Google Play store.

If fans are interested in learning more or getting more information, call the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900.

