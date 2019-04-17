2019 Promotional Schedule Announced

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades, Short Season Class-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, are excited to announce their 2019 promotion schedule.

The Renegades make it a priority to ensure all fans have positive experiences and build memories to last a lifetime. To achieve this, the Renegades season is once again filled with awesome theme nights, fun giveaways and plenty of guest appearances.

Highlights of this year's events include thirteen giveaways, four post-game concerts, four food fests, two post-game movies and four special guest appearances.

Individual game ticket sales begin on Saturday, April 20 at 10 AM, and the first pitch at Dutchess Stadium will be thrown just 56 days later on June 16. Opening Day is a game you won't want to miss because it features a giveaway and a return performance by the ZOOperstars!

To stay informed on all Renegades promotional happenings, be sure to follow along on Twitter (@hvrenegades), Facebook, Instagram and at hvrenegades.com. The 2019 promo slate promises to be one of the best in Minor League Baseball! All of our promotions are subject to change.

The Renegades' 26th season at Dutchess Stadium begins on Sunday, June 16 at 4:05 pm against the Lowell Spinners. Single-game tickets for all 38 home games will go on sale this Saturday, April 20 at 10 am. Suites, party venues and picnics for the 2019 season are also being booked now. Call (845) 838-0094 or go to hvrenegades.com for more information. We look forward to seeing you here #AtTheDutch this season!

