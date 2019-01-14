2019 PawSox Tickets to Go on Sale January 26

The Pawtucket Red Sox will put 2019 single game tickets on sale for the first time on Saturday, January 26, starting at 10 a.m., at pawsox.com, by phone at (401) 724-7300, and at the McCoy Stadium Box Office.

For those fans who wish to visit in person on January 26, the Box Office at McCoy will be open from 10 a.m-2 p.m.

The PawSox will again hold the line on ticket prices in 2019. The lowest-priced tickets - $6 in advance for children & seniors and $9 in advance for adults - remain unchanged for the 5th year in a row.

Green (Field Box) seats will again be $14 when purchased in advance, while the red seats (Reserved Box) will continue to be $13. General Admission tickets will once again cost just $9 and General Admission tickets for children (aged 12 & under) will remain only $6, as will tickets for seniors (aged 62 & over), veterans, and active duty military. The military discount is presented by TD Bank. Again this season, tickets purchased on the day of the game will cost $2 more than those purchased in advance of the day of the game.

Popular mini-plans are available, ranging from a half season to as few as three games. There are also 18-game Weekend Mini-Plans, 7-game Fireworks Mini-Plans, and three different 3-game Mini-Plans...one is good for Star Wars, Patriotic, & SuperHero Fireworks, another or Bobblemania (our three bobblehead giveaways this season), and another for three other Giveaway games.

Group tickets also provide a savings off the regular box office price and include up to $2, $3, or $4 per ticket in Free Ballpark Credit (to use for food, beverage, and/or merchandise).

According to Minor League Baseball's 2018 Fan Cost Survey, covering all 160 Minor League teams, a PawSox game has the lowest cost in all of Triple-A Baseball and is among the most affordable in all of Minor League Baseball. The average cost for a family of four to enjoy a game at McCoy is only $55; a price that includes parking, two adult tickets, two child tickets, four hot dogs, two sodas, and two beers. The PawSox are well below the average ($66.17) in Minor League Baseball.

In what continues to be one of the most popular staples of PawSox baseball, fireworks will follow every Saturday night game as well as Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday July 1, 2, and 3 (for Independence Day). The pyrotechnics will again be choreographed to various musical themes, from the Beatles (June 22), Michael Jackson (August 31), and the music of Margaritaville (July 20) to Harry Potter (May 4), Princesses (July 13), and the always-popular Star Wars Night (June 8), often the first to sell out.

For the second straight year, the club will present 13 fireworks shows, the most in club history.

New in 2019, the PawSox will unveil Legendary Fridays every Friday night as they celebrate "50 Years Together" with the Boston Red Sox. Pawtucket's affiliation began in 1970 as the big club's Double-A partner. Friday games will feature premium giveaways or special visits from Red Sox or PawSox legends.

Bobbleheads featuring Mookie Betts' MVP Award (June 7), Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Rawlings Gold Glove Award (July 12), and Alex Cora's World Series Championship (July 20) headline the list. Replica jerseys of Jason Varitek and JBJ will be given away to fans on June 21 and August 2 respectively.

Other great giveaways include a PawSox jersey pillow (May 31), a Red Sox replica World Series ring (August 16) as well as mugs, baseball caps, posters, and card sets just to name a few.

Capping the weekend, Sundays will once again be Family FUNdays, featuring an opportunity to have a "Summer Catch on the Field" before the game and "Run the Bases" following every Sunday afternoon game.

The club's full 2019 promotional calendar will be updated frequently, and fans can stay up to date at pawsox.com. The PawSox begin their 2019 season on April 4 in Syracuse with their home-opener at McCoy Stadium slated for Thursday, April 11 at 6:05 pm vs. the Syracuse Mets (and Tim Tebow).

