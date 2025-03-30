1st Career Sock Trick for Ryan Lee

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ryan Lee was like the Energizer Bunny against Saskatchewan with six goals, fighting for the Colorado Mammoth for a full 60.

