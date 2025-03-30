Sports stats



NLL Colorado Mammoth

1st Career Sock Trick for Ryan Lee

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video


Ryan Lee was like the Energizer Bunny against Saskatchewan with six goals, fighting for the Colorado Mammoth for a full 60.
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central