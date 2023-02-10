13 Former Chiefs to Partake in 2023 World Baseball Classic

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs will be well represented on the national stage at the 2023 World Baseball Classic following Thursday's roster announcements.

All told, 13 former Chiefs will represent nine countries over the course of the two-week event. A pair of current Cardinals headline the list. Infielder Tommy Edman will represent South Korea while outfielder Lars Nootbaar will play for Japan. Uniquely, Edman will be the first non-Korean native to play for the country. Nootbaar, meanwhile, becomes the first non-Japanese born player to join the Japan roster.

Other former Chiefs participating in the WBC include 2022 NL Cy Young Winner Sandy Alcantara (Dominican Republic), veteran infielder Javier Baez (Puerto Rico), pitcher Jesus Cruz (Mexico), catcher Ivan Herrera (Panama) pitcher Rob Kaminsky (Israel), outfielder Matt Koperniak (Great Britain), outfielder Oscar Mercado (Colombia) and pitcher Robert Stock (Israel).

Additionally, three members of the 2022 Chiefs will partake in the 20-team tournament. Outfielder LJ Jones (Panama), infielder Noah Mendlinger (Israel) and pitcher Wilfredo Pereira (Panama) will suit up for their respective countries. Team Israel and Team Panama will each have three former Chiefs on their active rosters, tied for the most of any country.

The World Baseball Classic returns to action after a near six-year hiatus on March 7. All games will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 and FS2. Team USA, led by current Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, won the most recent title in 2017 after defeating Puerto Rico in the final.

