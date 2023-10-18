11 Former Hillsboro Hops on Diamondbacks' NLCS Roster

October 18, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops' parent club, Arizona Diamondbacks, will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series starting on Monday night. The Diamondbacks released their 26-man roster for the series that includes 11 former Hillsboro Hops. In the Hops' ten-year history, 50 former Hillsboro players have reached the MLB with 281 players who have played at Ron Tonkin Field reaching the Majors. Former Eugene Emeralds' star Trea Turner (2014) headlines the Phillies' NLCS roster.

The Hops have been affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks since the team moved to Hillsboro in 2013. Former Hillsboro pitchers Kevin Ginkel (2016 & 2017), Luis Frías (2018, 2019 & 2021), Andrew Saalfrank (2019 & 2022), Ryne Nelson (2019 & 2021), Slade Cecconi (2021) and Brandon Pfaadt (2021) are on the Diamondbacks NLCS pitching staff.

Five former Hillsboro position players are featured on the Arizona NCLS roster. Pavin Smith (2017), Geraldo Perdomo (2018), Jose Herrera (2018), Corbin Carroll (2019 & 2021) and Jordan Lawlar (2022).

Game one of the National League Championship Series is on Monday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 PST on TBS.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from October 18, 2023

11 Former Hillsboro Hops on Diamondbacks' NLCS Roster - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.